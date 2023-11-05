The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Charles Ouma

The businessman was first to arrive at the club in the company of the 22-year-old lady and were having a good time before the policeman made his way to their table

Drama ensued at a club in Kimilili as an armed police officer and a businessman fought over a 22-year old lady at a club with the officer firing his gun.

The altercation occurred in the wee hours of Saturday night with the manager of the club filing a police report on the matter under reference number 04/04/11/2023.

The businessman was first to arrive at the club in the company of the lady and were seen bonding over their drinks as they conversed.

The lady attracted the attention of a police constable who was also relaxing at the entertainment joint.

The police officer decided to try his luck with the intention of snatching the lady from the businessman.

An altercation ensued as the businessman resisted the attempts by the police officer to make away with his 22-year old companion with anger boiling over.

The policeman dashed to his white vehicle that was parked outside the club and whipped out a gun from the trunk.

Armed with the G3 rifle, the officer decided to take a different shot after this time after failing at winning the lady and shot into the air.

Officers who had by this time been called by the club’s management moved in swiftly and wrestled their armed colleague to the ground as the situation threatened to move from bad to worse.

READ: Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Revelers at the entertainment joint assisted the officers in disarming their colleague.

Failed attempt by colleague to free arrested officer

18 rounds of ammunition, a spent cartridge and a G3 rifle were recovered from the drunk officer at the scene of the incident.

The trio of the businessman, the lady at the centre of the confrontation and the police officer were taken to the police station to record statements.

While in police custody at the station, another officer tried to free his drunk colleague who had been arrested awaiting due process.

He was however overpowered and subsequently arrested with investigations have been launched into the incident.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

