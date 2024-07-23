Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has provided clarity on this matter, asserting that these reappointments will indeed be treated as entirely new appointments.

Fresh Appointments Require Fresh Vetting

In a statement addressing the legal framework of the reappointments, Speaker Wetangula explained, "In law, these are totally fresh appointments the moment the president, as the head of the executive, head of government, and head of state, pronounced himself that he dismissed the cabinet, there ceased to be a cabinet.

"So these appointments are seen as fresh appointments and they start from where they started with their first appointment," he clarified.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office Pulse Live Kenya

Wetangula’s remarks indicate that despite the previous service of these individuals, their reappointment necessitates a complete restart of the vetting process by the National Assembly.

This ensures that all legal and procedural standards are upheld, maintaining the integrity of the governmental appointment processes.

The Nominees

Among the 11 newly nominated Cabinet Secretaries, six are returning members who served in the previous Cabinet. They are:

Prof. Kithure Kindiki - Ministry of Interior and National Administration Aden Duale - Ministry of Defence Alice Wahome - Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development Davis Chirchir - Ministry of Roads and Transport Roselinda Soipan Tuiya - Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Rebecca Miano - Attorney General

New comers are;

Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa - Ministry of Health Julius Migosi Ogamba - Ministry of Education Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja - Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Eric Muriithi Muuga - Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u - Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy

Looking Forward

The National Assembly is expected to commence the vetting process for all the nominees in the coming days.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

This rigorous examination will assess their qualifications, past performance, and suitability for their designated roles.