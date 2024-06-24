Students get early mid-term break

Several schools across the country have begun releasing students for their mid-term break earlier than anticipated.

Originally scheduled for June 26, the break has been brought forward to as early as June 24 in response to planned protests against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 25.

Schools have cited concerns about the safety and well-being of students amid the upcoming demonstrations, which are expected to cause significant disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests, organised by Kenyans , are aimed at voicing opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, which has sparked widespread controversy and debate.

Parents were informed of the change through urgent communications from school administrations, advising them to pick up their children earlier than initially planned.

A group of lower primary pupils during a past lesson at Kawangware Primary School Pulse Live Kenya

According to a report by Citizen TV, the Ministry of Education has acknowledged the adjustments made by schools.

Parents have expressed mixed reactions to the sudden change. While some appreciate the proactive measures taken by schools, others are concerned about the logistical challenges posed by the abrupt schedule adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, the Ministry of Education had also revised the mid-term dates following disruptions caused by the heavy rains, leading to the postponement of school reopening for Term 2.

The original mid-term dates, which were scheduled from June 20 to June 23, 2024, were shifted to June 26, to June 28.

The Finance Bill 2024 has ignited a series of nationwide protests, with Kenyans taking to the streets to voice their opposition to the proposed tax measures.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The bill, which aims to introduce new taxes and increase existing ones, has faced significant backlash from various sectors of society.

ADVERTISEMENT