The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

Denis Mwangi

Study shows that big-headed ants force lions in Kenya to change their diet preferences

A lion roaring
A lion roaring

The introduction of big-headed ants in Kenya's savannas is reshaping the hunting behaviors of lions, as revealed in recent research.

Recommended articles

These tiny ants, considered an invasive species, have disrupted the ecosystem in unexpected ways, leading to a change in the lions' prey from zebras to buffalos.

The root of this ecological domino effect lies in the ants' impact on the whistling-thorn trees and their relationship with native acacia ants.

Big-headed ant
Big-headed ant Big-headed ant Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Big-headed ants have been displacing these native ants, which traditionally protect the trees from herbivores like elephants.

READ: Kenyan woman records her midnight encounter with lions [Video]

As a result, elephants, no longer deterred by the protective acacia ants, have been overgrazing on these trees, leading to a significant reduction in tree cover.

This change in the landscape has decreased the lions' ability to effectively stalk and ambush zebras, their primary prey, as they rely on the cover provided by these trees for successful hunting.

Consequently, lions in the affected areas, particularly in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County, have adapted by shifting their diet from zebras to buffalos.

ADVERTISEMENT
A lion hunting a zebra
A lion hunting a zebra A lion hunting a zebra Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, despite this significant alteration in their hunting patterns, the lion populations have not shown a decline.

"This is likely because lions have switched their diets from zebras to African buffalo," notes Douglas Kamaru, a Wyoming doctoral student involved in the study.

This adaptation reflects the lions' resilience and ability to modify their diet in response to environmental changes.

READ: Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

ADVERTISEMENT

The invasion of big-headed ants and its cascading effects on the ecosystem highlight the intricate interdependencies within natural habitats.

Lion hunting a buffalo
Lion hunting a buffalo Lion hunting a buffalo Pulse Live Kenya

It underscores the unforeseen consequences invasive species can have on predator-prey dynamics and the overall balance of ecosystems.

The situation in Kenya serves as a reminder of the complex and often unexpected ways in which different species interact within an ecosystem.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Trump suggests the mysterious red marks on his hands may be AI-generated

Trump suggests the mysterious red marks on his hands may be AI-generated

New mobile money scam targets unsuspecting Kenyans

New mobile money scam targets unsuspecting Kenyans

Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

Khalwale speaks as DCI probes his farmhand's death after cover-up allegations

Khalwale speaks as DCI probes his farmhand's death after cover-up allegations

Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death

Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death

South Korea army donates powerful arsenal to KDF [Photos]

South Korea army donates powerful arsenal to KDF [Photos]

How Nairobi caretaker made money pretending to be Kilifi magistrate's boyfriend

How Nairobi caretaker made money pretending to be Kilifi magistrate's boyfriend

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KRA responds to Kenyans calling for refund of housing levy after court ruling

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17