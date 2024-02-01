Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

These tiny ants, considered an invasive species, have disrupted the ecosystem in unexpected ways, leading to a change in the lions' prey from zebras to buffalos.

The root of this ecological domino effect lies in the ants' impact on the whistling-thorn trees and their relationship with native acacia ants.

Big-headed ants have been displacing these native ants, which traditionally protect the trees from herbivores like elephants.

As a result, elephants, no longer deterred by the protective acacia ants, have been overgrazing on these trees, leading to a significant reduction in tree cover.

This change in the landscape has decreased the lions' ability to effectively stalk and ambush zebras, their primary prey, as they rely on the cover provided by these trees for successful hunting.

Consequently, lions in the affected areas, particularly in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County, have adapted by shifting their diet from zebras to buffalos.

Interestingly, despite this significant alteration in their hunting patterns, the lion populations have not shown a decline.

"This is likely because lions have switched their diets from zebras to African buffalo," notes Douglas Kamaru, a Wyoming doctoral student involved in the study.

This adaptation reflects the lions' resilience and ability to modify their diet in response to environmental changes.

The invasion of big-headed ants and its cascading effects on the ecosystem highlight the intricate interdependencies within natural habitats.

It underscores the unforeseen consequences invasive species can have on predator-prey dynamics and the overall balance of ecosystems.