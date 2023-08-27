Taxi company issues statement after foreigner attacked female driver in Nairobi

The victim’s daughter recounted that her mother who works as a taxi driver with a leading company as ferrying the passenger to Mlolongo along Katani road when her nightmare unfolded.

Using crude weapons, the foreigner descended on his victim swiftly, hitting her severally on the head.

"My mum was attacked yesterday by a guy disguised as a passenger. He had boarded the vehicle with stones and a broken glass bottle," she recounted.

The attack caught her by surprise and she lost control of the vehicle which landed in a ditch.

The victim who was bleeding profusely scampered out of the vehicle to safety with other road users and residents coming to her rescue.

Reports indicate that residents and other road users cornered the Nigerian man as he attempted to flee from the scene and gave him a thorough beating.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is recuperating with her daughter sharing an update that read:

"Thank you so much guys for the quick recovery wishes. Mum is doing much better nursing her injuries".

The company in question confirmed that it is investigating the incident and wished the driver a quick recovery.