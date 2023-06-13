Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

The two, who were kidnapped at Rhapta road in Westlands by a taxi driver were found in a one-room house in Mang'u, Gatundu North Constituency, police said. One of the kidnapped women is the daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri.

In the statement released on June 13, the company acknowledges the efforts of local authorities in successfully rescuing the young girls and reuniting them with their families.

"We are aware of the recent safety incident and deeply appreciate the local authorities' efforts to ensure that the two young girls were found and safely reunited with their families," the statement reads.

Taxify rebrands to Bolt (AlphaNew) AlphaNew

Bolt emphasizes the importance of using vehicles that match the details provided on the platform to prevent such unfortunate incidents. To address this concern, the app now displays driver and car verification details when users request a ride.

Riders are strongly encouraged to confirm that the driver and car registration details during pickup match those on the app. The company takes immediate action against drivers who exhibit behaviour that deviates from these standards.

"We strongly discourage the use of vehicles that do not match the details on the platform, as this was one of the issues that led to this unfortunate incident," Bolt states.

To further enhance safety, Bolt has implemented a driver selfie check feature on its platform. This measure aims to prevent driver impersonation and account sharing, ensuring that the person behind the wheel is the authorized driver assigned for the ride.

Suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two women in Westlands Pulse Live Kenya

"Our driver and rider apps also have an SOS emergency button that can be used to alert and seek security and/or first-response medical assistance at any time during an active trip," the statement adds.

