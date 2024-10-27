The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Charles Ouma

Renowned preacher and founder of Faith Evangelistic Ministry, Evangelist Teresia Wairimu has clarified her relationship with President William Ruto following her dress-down of the President and his Kenya Kwanza regime last Sunday.

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu
Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

Evangelist Wairimu was among a section of the clergy who expressed disappointment and regret at supporting Ruto in the 2022 elections, a decision she now reconsiders following the internal conflicts within the government that climaxed with the political fallout between President William Ruto and the impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Evangelist Wairimu who spoke from an altar in London clarified that she has no conflict with the first family, adding that she prayed for the President and has been walking the journey with him since 2010.

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu
Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

"I am not in dispute with my president and I want that to be heard. I am not in conflict with the first family in Kenya. They are my children and members of our family church. We are not fighting about anything. I prayed for him and I have walked a journey with him from 2010 to where he is today," she stated.

She maintained that God is using her as a vessel and her prayer is that any corrupt person in government must go home.

Corruption has been a glaring concern for Kenyans with billions lost to the vice as the Kenya Kwanza administration maintains its stance of zero tolerance to corruption.

"I have been offering a prayer because God has put a burden on my heart to pray for the nation of Kenya against poverty and corruption. And my prayer is that any corrupt person must go home whether they want it or not," she added.

DP Ruto, his wife Rachel Ruto and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu during the Refreshing the Shepherd Conference on Thursday (Twitter)
DP Ruto, his wife Rachel Ruto and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu during the Refreshing the Shepherd Conference on Thursday (Twitter)
READ: Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

She was among a section of the clergy who voiced their disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza regime amid growing discontent from the citizenry that resulted in months of protests.

“Until now, I have always thought that this government is a government of God because it is the one we voted for, but to our embarrassment, it is a government of fights. Instead of us majoring in things that concern us (the economy and better health systems), you arm yourselves without giving us notice. We are also going to arm ourselves in prayer.

"In the next election, you'll have to convince me. Somebody must go home. People must start going home," noted Evangelist Wairimu. Evangelist Wairimu declared.

READ: In the footsteps of Paul: How Bishop Kiuna's teachings resonate with the Ruto family

President Ruto was widely embraced by the church as a dedicated Christian during the 2022 campaigns when the church also received hefty donations from him and his entourage.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

