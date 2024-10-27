Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Evangelist Wairimu who spoke from an altar in London clarified that she has no conflict with the first family, adding that she prayed for the President and has been walking the journey with him since 2010.

"I am not in dispute with my president and I want that to be heard. I am not in conflict with the first family in Kenya. They are my children and members of our family church. We are not fighting about anything. I prayed for him and I have walked a journey with him from 2010 to where he is today," she stated.

Any corrupt person must go home - Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

She maintained that God is using her as a vessel and her prayer is that any corrupt person in government must go home.

Corruption has been a glaring concern for Kenyans with billions lost to the vice as the Kenya Kwanza administration maintains its stance of zero tolerance to corruption.

"I have been offering a prayer because God has put a burden on my heart to pray for the nation of Kenya against poverty and corruption. And my prayer is that any corrupt person must go home whether they want it or not," she added.

DP Ruto, his wife Rachel Ruto and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu during the Refreshing the Shepherd Conference on Thursday (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

A section of the clergy call out Ruto's government

She was among a section of the clergy who voiced their disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza regime amid growing discontent from the citizenry that resulted in months of protests.

“Until now, I have always thought that this government is a government of God because it is the one we voted for, but to our embarrassment, it is a government of fights. Instead of us majoring in things that concern us (the economy and better health systems), you arm yourselves without giving us notice. We are also going to arm ourselves in prayer.

"In the next election, you'll have to convince me. Somebody must go home. People must start going home," noted Evangelist Wairimu.” Evangelist Wairimu declared.

