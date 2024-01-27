The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI gives update after major breakthrough in blogger Sniper's murder case

Charles Ouma

According to the DCI, Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu hired and drove vehicle which was used to ferry suspects linked to the murder and to dispose Sniper’s body

Detectives investigating the murder of blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard alias Sniper have made a major breakthrough in the investigations.

This is after Homicide detectives based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation tracked down and recovered the vehicle that is believed to have been used to ferry the blogger’s killers.

The car is also alleged to have been used in the Sniper’s abduction, only for his lifeless body to be found in a river a few days later.

“Homicide detectives yesterday recovered the vehicle that was used to abduct the late Daniel Muthiani Benard alias Sniper and later dispose his body at Mutonga River in Chiakariga area of Tharaka Nithi on December 2, 2023.” DCI wrote on X.

Detectives seized the vehicle, a Toyota Premio bearing registration number KCR ***N and silver in colour at a residential premise in Meru’s Kathoka area.

“The identification and subsequent recovery of the vehicle, a silver Toyota Premio registration number KCR ***N followed thorough forensic analysis of crucial leads, which pointed to a residential place at Canopy area of Kithoka, Meru county.” Added the statement.

According to the DCI, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder, Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu hired the vehicle on the date of Sniper’s abduction and subsequent murder.

Supuu used the vehicle in question to ferry Brian Mwenda, Christus Manyara Kiambi and Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom who the DCI have linked to the murder.

“In the latest establishments, the investigating team has identified Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu as the driver who hired the vehicle on the date of abduction and gruesome murder of Sniper, ferrying other three occupants including Brian Mwenda, Christus Manyara Kiambi and Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom.“ Added the DCI.

READ: Kawira Mwangaza speaks on blogger Sniper's murder & why she will be heading to court

How Sniper met his death

Sniper’s body was found in Mutonga river a few days after he went missing.

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist on December 22, 2023 revealed that he was strangled to death.

His neck had marks and signs that led government pathologist Johansen Oduor to conclude that he died due to lack of oxygen after being strangled on the neck.

He was laid to rest on January 05, 2024 with the family crying out for justice and with detectives investigating the matter closing in on suspects and arresting five people believed to have been involved in the blogger’s death.

Detectives at one point cordoned off Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s residence as investigations into the matter continued.

READ: Kawira Mwangaza's son & brother among 5 arrested by DCI over blogger's death

The governor’s brother identified as Murangiri Kenneth Guantai was among those arrested.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

