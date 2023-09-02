Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

This unexpected image swiftly propelled the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to the center of online discussions and trends during the weekend.

The photo was shared twice by Muchiri Gichuri and garnered more than 90K views, with numerous people also responding to it on Twitter.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Muchiri claimed in his caption that Raila was being crowned as a special elder in an invite-only ceremony.

"Former PM Raila Odinga has this evening been crowned as a special Osun-Osogbo elder at an invite-only ceremony held at a "sacred grove" along the banks of Osun River, Osogbo City, Nigeria," read Muchiri's caption.

In the comment section, it didn't take long before various people pointed out that the image had been photoshopped.

For instance, individuals questioned why Raila's head was not proportionate, with some making light-hearted jests about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Soon after, a user named Teresah Atieno swiftly shared a screenshot of the original photo, which was taken in 1977.

It was revealed that the image depicting Raila being crowned as an elder was, in fact, a photo of Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who served as the emperor of the Central African Republic, and the photograph was captured on his coronation day.

Jean-Bedel Bokassa

Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also known as Bokassa I, was a prominent figure in Central African politics and the military, having held the position of the second president of the Central African Republic (CAR).

ADVERTISEMENT

His presidential tenure spanned approximately eleven years, during which the CAR effectively operated as a military dictatorship.

Bokassa's ambition led him to declare himself Emperor of Central Africa, a self-proclaimed imperial rule that endured from December 4, 1976, until September 21, 1979.