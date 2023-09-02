The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

Fabian Simiyu

Netizens' response to alleged photo of Raila crowned as elder in Nigeria sparks online frenzy

Photoshop of Raila Odinga being crowned elder in Nigeria

A viral photograph depicting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga allegedly receiving a ceremonial crown in Nigeria has ignited widespread speculation.

This unexpected image swiftly propelled the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to the center of online discussions and trends during the weekend.

The photo was shared twice by Muchiri Gichuri and garnered more than 90K views, with numerous people also responding to it on Twitter.

READ: Raila raises concerns over govt's suspicious borrowing spree of Sh213B

Muchiri claimed in his caption that Raila was being crowned as a special elder in an invite-only ceremony.

"Former PM Raila Odinga has this evening been crowned as a special Osun-Osogbo elder at an invite-only ceremony held at a "sacred grove" along the banks of Osun River, Osogbo City, Nigeria," read Muchiri's caption.

In the comment section, it didn't take long before various people pointed out that the image had been photoshopped.

For instance, individuals questioned why Raila's head was not proportionate, with some making light-hearted jests about it.

Soon after, a user named Teresah Atieno swiftly shared a screenshot of the original photo, which was taken in 1977.

It was revealed that the image depicting Raila being crowned as an elder was, in fact, a photo of Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who served as the emperor of the Central African Republic, and the photograph was captured on his coronation day.

Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also known as Bokassa I, was a prominent figure in Central African politics and the military, having held the position of the second president of the Central African Republic (CAR).

His presidential tenure spanned approximately eleven years, during which the CAR effectively operated as a military dictatorship.

Bokassa's ambition led him to declare himself Emperor of Central Africa, a self-proclaimed imperial rule that endured from December 4, 1976, until September 21, 1979.

It's worth noting that this imperial title never gained international diplomatic recognition. Following his ousting from power, the CAR returned to governance under his predecessor, David Dacko.

