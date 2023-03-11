ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

Charles Ouma

The Briton aged 36 and his 21-year-old Kenyan lover were riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle which hit a bump, veered off the road and hit a concrete wall, killing them on the spot with police stating that the accident was caused by speeding.

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.
File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple and content creators Adam James Stagg and Jackline Kendy are dead.

Recommended articles

The pair perished in a tragic motorcycle accident in Msambweni, Kwale county barely a day after sharing videos of their escapades at the beach with their audience.

The Briton aged 36 and his 21-year-old Kenyan lover were riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle when tragedy struck with police stating that the accident was caused by speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwale Police boss, Josphat Kinyua confirmed the accident that happened along Beach Road towards the Neptune area.

According to Kinyua, the speeding motorcycle hit a bump, veered off the road and hit a concrete wall, killing the duo on the spot.

“The rider of the motorcycle (Adam) was carrying one pillion passenger (Kendy). Upon reaching the location of the accident, the rider hit a speed bump and veered off the road to the left where they hit a concrete wall,” explained the police boss.

READ: Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos posted by Kendy in the days preceding her death show a bubbly lady full of life and living her life to the fullest with the caption on her Tiktok page reading ‘Live your life for you and not for the world’.

Hours before her death, Kendy shared a video of her adventures at the beach with her lover with the video captioned: ‘Happiness is by Choice’ and ‘Mapenzi’.

A spot check on her social media footprints indicate that the couple loved beaches with a trip to Finland on their to do list.

Videos and photos taken at different beaches show the love birds in high spirits with Kendy dancing in some.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their death comes weeks after another popular TikToker, Baba Mona perished in an accident alongside his daughter Mona, and two sisters on Friday, February 24, while travelling to Kisumu County.

The deceased was mourned by his brother named Albert who described him as a friendly man whose sudden passing was shocking to everyone.

"Mona alikua rafiki ya kila mtu, mimi hata sikuwa nanunua nguo, alikua ananipea zake. Nimelia mpaka nmimechoka, ntaamini nkiona akienda kwa mchanga.

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24
A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

(Baba Mona was everybody's friend. I never even bought clothes, He always gave me his clothes. I cried till I can't anymore, I will only believe he is dead when I see him buried)," Albert noted.

The bodies of Baba Mona, Mona, and his two sisters were taken to the Muhoroni Sub-County Hospital mortuary and later transferred to Kisumu's Star Mortuary awaiting burial.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Father scared after losing children in road accident

Father scared after losing children in road accident

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

Jane Ngoiri, Lonyang'apuo land government roles in latest appointments

Jane Ngoiri, Lonyang'apuo land government roles in latest appointments

Investigations into Jeff Mwathi's death intensify under CS Kindiki's orders

Investigations into Jeff Mwathi's death intensify under CS Kindiki's orders

High School students flog parents to defend principal

High School students flog parents to defend principal

Kisii family left in fear after mysterious coffin discovery

Kisii family left in fear after mysterious coffin discovery

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others