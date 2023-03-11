TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

The pair perished in a tragic motorcycle accident in Msambweni, Kwale county barely a day after sharing videos of their escapades at the beach with their audience.

The Briton aged 36 and his 21-year-old Kenyan lover were riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle when tragedy struck with police stating that the accident was caused by speeding.

Kwale Police boss, Josphat Kinyua confirmed the accident that happened along Beach Road towards the Neptune area.

According to Kinyua, the speeding motorcycle hit a bump, veered off the road and hit a concrete wall, killing the duo on the spot.

“The rider of the motorcycle (Adam) was carrying one pillion passenger (Kendy). Upon reaching the location of the accident, the rider hit a speed bump and veered off the road to the left where they hit a concrete wall,” explained the police boss.

Videos posted by Kendy in the days preceding her death show a bubbly lady full of life and living her life to the fullest with the caption on her Tiktok page reading ‘Live your life for you and not for the world’.

Hours before her death, Kendy shared a video of her adventures at the beach with her lover with the video captioned: ‘Happiness is by Choice’ and ‘Mapenzi’.

A spot check on her social media footprints indicate that the couple loved beaches with a trip to Finland on their to do list.

Videos and photos taken at different beaches show the love birds in high spirits with Kendy dancing in some.

Their death comes weeks after another popular TikToker, Baba Mona perished in an accident alongside his daughter Mona, and two sisters on Friday, February 24, while travelling to Kisumu County.

The deceased was mourned by his brother named Albert who described him as a friendly man whose sudden passing was shocking to everyone.

"Mona alikua rafiki ya kila mtu, mimi hata sikuwa nanunua nguo, alikua ananipea zake. Nimelia mpaka nmimechoka, ntaamini nkiona akienda kwa mchanga.



(Baba Mona was everybody's friend. I never even bought clothes, He always gave me his clothes. I cried till I can't anymore, I will only believe he is dead when I see him buried)," Albert noted.