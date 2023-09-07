The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

Fabian Simiyu

CS Kuria shared supermarket offers, asserting that the prices of commodities were decreasing.

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria

Trade CS Moses Kuria shared an image of discounted prices on foodstuffs on September 7, but it didn't end well.

In the post, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) shared price details for a range of essential items, including rice, cooking oil, sugar, and diapers.

Notably, the cost of sugar has remained relatively elevated in various supermarkets, with speculations swirling about a potential supply shortage as the government suspended local production.

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Kenya - Saudi Business Forum in Nairobi on July 12, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
However, to entice customers in the face of rising prices and decreased demand, some retailers have begun offering discounts.

Amid this backdrop, Kenyans took to reminding CS Kuria that they are well aware of these offers, particularly those from a French-owned supermarket chain.

"Surely Moses! Carrefour has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and GOK working for Wanjiku?" Muhammad Onyango wrote.

"Kidogo mimi nimeanza kushuku hii cabinet.Offers ndio unakuja kutupostia huku ati its coming down,are you stuupid?" Iconic Kemboi iquired.

The online discussion shed light on the broader economic concerns and the public's keen awareness of pricing dynamics in these challenging times.

In Kenya's agricultural landscape, stakeholders are gearing up for a forthcoming month of diverse price changes in critical food items.

These insights emerge from the most recent Agricultural Survey conducted by the Central Bank of Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee.

The report paints a nuanced picture, indicating an anticipation of reduced prices for staples like maize and beans.

However, it also issues a cautionary note regarding the potential escalation of costs for wheat and rice.

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria Trade CS Moses Kuria during a visit to Belarus on June 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

These possible price hikes are attributed to a combination of factors, including diminished local production, the depreciation of the shilling's value, and global events such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Delving into the collective perspective of respondents, as outlined in the report's balance of opinion analysis, a prevailing expectation emerges – a decline in the retail prices of cereals and grains.

This complex interplay of local and global factors underscores the intricate nature of food pricing dynamics, which have ramifications for both consumers and stakeholders within Kenya's agricultural sector.

