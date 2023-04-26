Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

The viral clip showed Kuria running to catch the commuter train that was plying from Washington DC to New York to attend a meeting.

Miguna however analyzed the video and he said that a genuine commuter in US or Kenya cannot run to catch a train while his aides run after them with their luggage while laughing and recording videos to share on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"No genuine commuter in Kenya, USA, Europe, or Asia “runs” to catch a train as bodyguards, personal assistants, embassy staff and messengers run after them with their luggage as they laugh and record videos for TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our local githeri media. Such kind of churlishness is despicable. We aren’t children!" Miguna tweeted.

Miguna added that he would be happy if Cabinet secretaries in Kenya would be running to catch trains from Mombasa to Kisumu so that they understand what other citizens go through.

He clarified that it should be a common train and not the SGR.

Miguna concluded by saying that it would only be through this way that Kenyan leaders would ensure that the transport system is comfortable for use.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there was nothing to cheer about in that video since people in Europe are used to taking trains.

Social media reactions

Kenyans have reacted differently to Miguna's tweet with some defending CS Kuria while the majority of the comments called out the CS just like Miguna had said.

"Moses was late! From the clip he seems to be alone on the side walks. Or he had a private train?" Maribe Jr tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Muguthu stated that leaders should stop recording everything they do since some of the recorded actions hold no value.