The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

Fabian Simiyu

Miguna has aired his disappointment after Kuria was filmed in the US running to board a train

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria

Canada-based lawyer, Dr. Miguna Miguna, has criticized Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry after a video of him running to catch a train in the USA went viral.

Recommended articles

The viral clip showed Kuria running to catch the commuter train that was plying from Washington DC to New York to attend a meeting.

Miguna however analyzed the video and he said that a genuine commuter in US or Kenya cannot run to catch a train while his aides run after them with their luggage while laughing and recording videos to share on social media.

Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna
Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

"No genuine commuter in Kenya, USA, Europe, or Asia “runs” to catch a train as bodyguards, personal assistants, embassy staff and messengers run after them with their luggage as they laugh and record videos for TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our local githeri media. Such kind of churlishness is despicable. We aren’t children!" Miguna tweeted.

Miguna added that he would be happy if Cabinet secretaries in Kenya would be running to catch trains from Mombasa to Kisumu so that they understand what other citizens go through.

He clarified that it should be a common train and not the SGR.

Miguna concluded by saying that it would only be through this way that Kenyan leaders would ensure that the transport system is comfortable for use.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there was nothing to cheer about in that video since people in Europe are used to taking trains.

Kenyans have reacted differently to Miguna's tweet with some defending CS Kuria while the majority of the comments called out the CS just like Miguna had said.

"Moses was late! From the clip he seems to be alone on the side walks. Or he had a private train?" Maribe Jr tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Muguthu stated that leaders should stop recording everything they do since some of the recorded actions hold no value.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

Governor Nyong'o faces lawsuit over controversial appointments

Governor Nyong'o faces lawsuit over controversial appointments

News anchor Folly Bah appointed as 'Education Cannot Wait' global champion

News anchor Folly Bah appointed as 'Education Cannot Wait' global champion

US to build Sh670M state-of-the-art military centre in Kenya

US to build Sh670M state-of-the-art military centre in Kenya

Presidential Escort Unit conducts security drill in Nairobi [Video]

Presidential Escort Unit conducts security drill in Nairobi [Video]

Pastor sires 16 children with 11 different women

Pastor sires 16 children with 11 different women

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Ndindi Nyoro's look-alike appeals for support

Ndindi Nyoro's look-alike appeals for support

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes