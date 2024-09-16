Tragic multi-vehicle crash claims 2 lives along Argwings Kodhek Road [Photos]

A tragic road accident involving multiple vehicles along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi has claimed the lives of two individuals, with several others sustaining serious injuries.

The incident, which occurred during the morning rush hour caused heavy traffic snurl up in the busy road forcing traffic officers to intervene.

Cause of the accident

ADVERTISEMENT

According to eyewitnesses, the accident began when a Kenya Bus Service (KBS) bus, en route to Nairobi's Central Business District, hit a double cabin pick-up from behind.

The traffic police officer on the scene flagged down the bus, instructing the driver to stop. However, instead of complying, the bus driver chose to flee down the steep section of the road, sparking a chain reaction of collisions.

“The bus hit the pick-up first, but the driver didn’t stop despite the officer's instructions,” said an eyewitness at the scene.

“He kept going, hitting several other vehicles, including a boda boda, before coming to a halt.”

Vehicles involved in an accident along Argings Khodek Road Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy traffic worsens the situation

At the time of the accident, Argwings Kodhek Road was already experiencing heavy traffic. The bus, in its bid to escape, caused additional chaos as more vehicles became victims of its reckless driving.

The congested nature of the road prevented other motorists from swiftly manoeuvring out of the way, leading to a series of crashes.

“The road was packed with vehicles,” another witness recounted. “The bus seemed out of control and kept smashing into other cars. It was a bad scene,” a boda boda rider who witnessed the accident said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles involved in an accident along Argings Khodek Road Pulse Live Kenya

Casualties and emergency response

Two people tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident. A number of others were rushed to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, although the exact number of those affected remains unconfirmed at this time.

Traffic police officers arrived promptly at the scene, working to clear the wreckage and normal traffic flow restored.