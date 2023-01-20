ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen sacks half of gov't parastatal board in new shakeup

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has also made changes in various parastals and state agencies.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
In a recent shakeup, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, announced the revocation of the appointments of five members of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board.

According to a Gazette notice dated January 20, 2023, the appointments of Lydia Yator, Stephen Gichuhi Gichohi, Conrad Thorpe, Farida Abdalla Sud, and Nilfat Kassim Ali have been revoked and replaced with Musa Osman, Emmanuel Kibet, Consolata Lusweti, Lucas Maitha, and Caroline Njoki Maina.

This move comes on the heels of the revocation of the appointment of Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana as the chair of the KPA board. He was replaced by former Kinango Member of Parliament Benjamin Tayari.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022
The KPA board is responsible for the management and development of the country's ports and harbors.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Wafula also revoked the appointments of six members of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The revocation of the appointments of Paul Magutu Njaria, Dorcas Wanjiru Ngechu, John Munguti Kisengi, Miriam Wairimu Ndirangu, Stephens Ogutu Oyaya, and Diana Marion will take effect from January 20, 2023.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Wafula Nakhumicha with her predecessor Mutahi Kagwe
Former Nyeri Health CEC Charles Githinji has been appointed as the new chair of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, taking over from James Mandere Rogers Atebe.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244 of the Laws of Kenya, regulates the practice of pharmacy and the manufacture and trade of drugs and poisons.

President William Ruto also made appoinments in various parastals and state agencies.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
They include Sophy Nekoye Waliaula as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Youth Advisory Board, Fatma Bakari Barayan as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, Phillip Mong’ony as Chair of the State Corporations Advisory Committee and Surum Ipato Korema as the chair of the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board.

