CS Murkomen sacks half of gov't parastatal board in new shakeup

According to a Gazette notice dated January 20, 2023, the appointments of Lydia Yator, Stephen Gichuhi Gichohi, Conrad Thorpe, Farida Abdalla Sud, and Nilfat Kassim Ali have been revoked and replaced with Musa Osman, Emmanuel Kibet, Consolata Lusweti, Lucas Maitha, and Caroline Njoki Maina.

This move comes on the heels of the revocation of the appointment of Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana as the chair of the KPA board. He was replaced by former Kinango Member of Parliament Benjamin Tayari.

The KPA board is responsible for the management and development of the country's ports and harbors.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Wafula also revoked the appointments of six members of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The revocation of the appointments of Paul Magutu Njaria, Dorcas Wanjiru Ngechu, John Munguti Kisengi, Miriam Wairimu Ndirangu, Stephens Ogutu Oyaya, and Diana Marion will take effect from January 20, 2023.

Former Nyeri Health CEC Charles Githinji has been appointed as the new chair of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, taking over from James Mandere Rogers Atebe.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244 of the Laws of Kenya, regulates the practice of pharmacy and the manufacture and trade of drugs and poisons.

President William Ruto also made appoinments in various parastals and state agencies.

