Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

Denis Mwangi

The findings of the tribunal were presented to President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday

High Court Judge Justice Said Chitembwe

The High Court Judge, Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, is facing removal from office after a tribunal recommended his removal.

The findings of the tribunal were presented to President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday afternoon, February 7.

The tribunal was set up by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in response to a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that Chitembwe be removed over allegations of gross misconduct and impropriety.

Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

The tribunal was appointed to evaluate evidence related to leaked videos that depicted the judge compromising an active court case.

The tribunal was comprised of a diverse group of professionals, including appellate judge Mumbi Ngugi, who served as the chairperson, senior counsels, high court judges, lawyers, former public servants, and more.

The lead counsel for the tribunal was Senior Counsel Kiragu Kimani, with Jasper Mbiuki and Sarah Yamo serving as the joint secretaries.

Joseph Gitonga Riungu, a prosecutor working at the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, and Edward Omotii Nyang'au, a lawyer, were also appointed as assisting counsels.

More to follow...

