ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Amos Robi

The KCSE exam results are expected to be released in the course of the month

Trio Mio
Trio Mio

Days after rising rapper Trio Mio wrote his final examination, the rapper has exuded confidence in the results which are due to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Trio has been receiving questions about what it feels like to complete school and whether he feels anxious about the results. He said he is prepared for whatever comes and is not under any pressure.

“Let the results come as they will, I am not lacking sleep because of that,” Trio told a concerned fan.

The rapper also recently responded to comments by comedian Ty Ngachira who said he was not going to produce any more hits because he had nothing to put him under pressure anymore.

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school
Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trio Mio pours his heart out in special message as he turns 18

“I'm afraid that Trio Mio will no longer release bangers akimaliza shule, no prep, no exams. There is a certain spice that suffering adds to content,” Ty said.

In response, Trio said he was more focused on music now that he is out of school, noting that he currently has more time to find content to spice up his music.

The youngster’s first track after clearing school ‘Achia’ is among the top songs released in the last week.

In the jam, Trio showcases great lyrical rhyme, leaving his listeners yearning for more. The song’s video has since garnered over 100,000 YouTube views and is expected to do better.

'Achia' has gotten a great reception from fans who said the rapper began 2023 on a high note.

Trio Mio
Trio Mio Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trio Mio over the moon as he celebrates his latest investment

Trio Mio had a great year that was packed, on the streaming platform BoomPlay, his song ‘Sipangwingwi’ featuring Ssaru and Exray was the third most streamed song after Bahati's 'Adhiambo' featuring Prince Indah and Jovial's 'Jeraha' featuring Otile Brown

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

YouTuber Carolina Carlz gets engaged to Mzungu bae in Canada [Video]

YouTuber Carolina Carlz gets engaged to Mzungu bae in Canada [Video]

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Baken of KTN caught after stealing

Video emerges of ex-KTN actor brutally assaulted over alleged theft

Harmonize

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]