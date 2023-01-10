Days after rising rapper Trio Mio wrote his final examination, the rapper has exuded confidence in the results which are due to be announced.
Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement
The KCSE exam results are expected to be released in the course of the month
Trio has been receiving questions about what it feels like to complete school and whether he feels anxious about the results. He said he is prepared for whatever comes and is not under any pressure.
“Let the results come as they will, I am not lacking sleep because of that,” Trio told a concerned fan.
The rapper also recently responded to comments by comedian Ty Ngachira who said he was not going to produce any more hits because he had nothing to put him under pressure anymore.
“I'm afraid that Trio Mio will no longer release bangers akimaliza shule, no prep, no exams. There is a certain spice that suffering adds to content,” Ty said.
In response, Trio said he was more focused on music now that he is out of school, noting that he currently has more time to find content to spice up his music.
The youngster’s first track after clearing school ‘Achia’ is among the top songs released in the last week.
In the jam, Trio showcases great lyrical rhyme, leaving his listeners yearning for more. The song’s video has since garnered over 100,000 YouTube views and is expected to do better.
'Achia' has gotten a great reception from fans who said the rapper began 2023 on a high note.
Trio Mio had a great year that was packed, on the streaming platform BoomPlay, his song ‘Sipangwingwi’ featuring Ssaru and Exray was the third most streamed song after Bahati's 'Adhiambo' featuring Prince Indah and Jovial's 'Jeraha' featuring Otile Brown
