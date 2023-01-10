Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Trio has been receiving questions about what it feels like to complete school and whether he feels anxious about the results. He said he is prepared for whatever comes and is not under any pressure.

“Let the results come as they will, I am not lacking sleep because of that,” Trio told a concerned fan.

The rapper also recently responded to comments by comedian Ty Ngachira who said he was not going to produce any more hits because he had nothing to put him under pressure anymore.

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Pulse Live Kenya

“I'm afraid that Trio Mio will no longer release bangers akimaliza shule, no prep, no exams. There is a certain spice that suffering adds to content,” Ty said.

In response, Trio said he was more focused on music now that he is out of school, noting that he currently has more time to find content to spice up his music.

The youngster’s first track after clearing school ‘Achia’ is among the top songs released in the last week.

In the jam, Trio showcases great lyrical rhyme, leaving his listeners yearning for more. The song’s video has since garnered over 100,000 YouTube views and is expected to do better.

'Achia' has gotten a great reception from fans who said the rapper began 2023 on a high note.

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya