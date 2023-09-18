Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger

The management of Tumaini Primary School has apologised for a video that has gone viral on social media, showing a volunteer at the school claiming that pupils at the school went hungry on Monday, September 18.
The county school feeding initiative was launched to provide daily nutrition to children in public schools around Nairobi
In a video shared by Governor Sakaja, the headteacher, Millicent Kefa said, the school would continue providing meals to the pupils until they receive support from the Dishi Na County programme.
“I would like to apologise for the video that has gone viral. It had nothing to do with the school because this was personal and we are sorry for it,” the headteacher said.
In a statement, Governor Sakaja said that the first phase of the school feeding program was feeding 80,000 children.
“All head teachers have communication to continue with their arrangements until the county communicates once the next phase begins,” he said.
The county government said that the remaining public schools will be onboarded after the ongoing registration process.
“There have been concerns that some parents in schools in the next phases have loaded money onto the 'Tap to Eat' platform - this is to assure them that money will only be expensed when the children have been provided with food,” said the Head Of County Public Service Patrick Analo Akivaga.
The second stage is expected to reach over 190,000 children a day, and the final stage will bring the total to 250,000 children.
The program, which received a budget allocation of Sh1.2 billion, is expected to encourage students to attend school regularly and improve their overall well-being.
