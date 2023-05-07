The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Denis Mwangi

Brenda Majune appeals to President William Ruto to allow Kenya to go "the American way"

Brenda Kraido Majune, a lawyer and politician
Brenda Kraido Majune, a lawyer and politician

Brenda Kraido Majune, a lawyer and politician in UDA has suggested that Kenyan business people should be allowed to acquire guns to protect themselves and their businesses from attacks by goons masquerading as protestors.

Majune who joined UDA after defecting from KANU, argued that these attacks on businesses during protests have been detrimental to the economy of the country and amount to economic sabotage.

She stated that it was sad to see Kenyans' property being looted and burned down by goons, and that it was only fair for the government to allow people to defend themselves because it is their right to defend their property.

Brenda Majune welcomed to UDA by secretary general Cleophas Malala in March 2023
Brenda Majune welcomed to UDA by secretary general Cleophas Malala in March 2023 Brenda Majune welcomed to UDA by secretary general Cleophas Malala in March 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
She urged President William Ruto to consider giving people guns and licensing business people to own them, citing the United States as an example.

"President William Ruto this is my plea to you. Let us go the American way. Give people guns. Let the government license business people to own guns," she said.

She argued that during past attacks, some police officers could not intervene in situations where goons raided property because they were overwhelmed, and allowing civilians to own guns could be a solution to protect themselves.

Gun ownership in Kenya is heavily regulated and strictly controlled by the government.

The Firearms Act, Cap. 114 of the Laws of Kenya, is the primary law governing the possession, use, and transfer of firearms in the country.

In Kenya, gun ownership is not considered a right but rather a privilege granted to individuals who can demonstrate a legitimate need for a firearm, such as licensed hunters, security personnel, or individuals who require firearms for self-defence.

The government issues gun licenses based on a rigorous vetting process, which includes a criminal background check, mental health assessment, and training on proper handling and use of firearms.

Kenyan law prohibits the possession of certain types of firearms, including automatic weapons, military-style assault rifles, and machine guns. The government has also imposed restrictions on the number of firearms that an individual can own and the amount of ammunition that can be purchased or possessed.

In recent years, there has been a growing concern about the proliferation of illegal firearms in Kenya, particularly in areas that are affected by insecurity and violence.

The government has launched several initiatives to combat the illegal trade in firearms, including increased security operations and awareness campaigns to discourage the use of guns.

A person practising shooting at a gun range
A person practising shooting at a gun range Pulse Live Kenya

The debate over gun ownership in Kenya has been ongoing, with some arguing that the government's strict regulations infringe on individual rights while others believe that the regulations are necessary to ensure public safety.

Proponents of gun ownership often cite the need for self-defence and protection against criminal activities, while opponents point to the risks associated with gun violence and the potential for firearms to fall into the wrong hands.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

