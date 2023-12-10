The sports category has moved to a new website.

David Murathe: How Ruto is sabotaging Gachagua & killing his political ambitions

Charles Ouma

Murathe alleged that a scheme anchored with strategic actions is at play to water down Gachagua's influence before finally getting rid of him

David Murathe
David Murathe

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is not keen on supporting Rigathi Gachagua’s political ambitions and is quietly working behind the scenes to fix his deputy and sabotage his ambitions.

According to Murathe, Ruto tactical in getting any politician who may want to align with Gachagua under his fold, leaving the DP as a general with no troops whose political survival is dependent on the president.

Murathe who was speaking during a public engagement in Lamu County on Saturday, December 9, 2023 claimed that it is in line with this strategy that Ruto charmed East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege before they could align themselves with his deputy and empower him to form a party.

"Huyu Ruto ni mjanja, anajua sheria, ni njia anatafuta ya kuwatoa officials and I can tell you the secret because walianza kuenda na Riggy G. Ruto hawezi kubali Riggy G akue na chama so anamkata miguu. (“Ruto is scheming, he knows the law, he is looking for ways to get rid of the officials because they started aligning themselves politically with DP Gachagua. He cannot let DP Gachagua to form his own party and is cutting him down to size,” claimed Murathe.

File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023.
File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the decision by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA's) to have a total of three deputy party leaders including Gachagua is part of a wider scheme to water down Gachagua’s influence and provide alternatives when the right time to get rid of him comes.

"Wanasema ati wanataka three deputy party leaders sijui waeke Mudavadi, Weta, na Riggy G, nayo Mount Kenya imechemka wanataka deputy party leader akue mmoja, akufukuzaye hakuambii toka ama namna gani," Murathe claimed.

This loosely translates to:

They (UDA) say that they want to have three deputy party leaders including installing Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Rigathi. That is why you have heard Mt Kenya protesting because they insist the party only has 1 deputy party leader, Rigathi. When a person wants to get rid of you, they don't tell you directly.

File Image of David Murathe Courtesy)
File Image of David Murathe Courtesy) File Image of David Murathe Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

The union is already finished - Murathe claims as Jeremiah Kioni speaks on new party

Murathe opined that it is only a matter of time before things fall apart, claiming that the President’s union with his deputy is on its death bed.

“The union is already finished,” Murathe added without providing further details or proof.

Murathe’s counterpart, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni who spoke at the same event claimed that the president is planning to ditch UDA and use a different party in a bid to defend his seat.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

“William Ruto will not run on UDA, he will seek an alternative political party to run in 2027. So if you have become comfortable thinking that all is well, you are in for a rude shock.

“Ruto will be a one-term president, he will not win in 2027, so if you don't know where home is, ask those who are informed,“ Kioni stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

