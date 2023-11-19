The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
My mission is not to be re-elected - Ruto clarifies in Bomet

Charles Ouma

I am not planning on being re-elected...Being elected again is by God's plan and the will of Kenyans. My work is not planning on how I will be re-elected - President William Ruto.

President William Ruto during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023
President William Ruto during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

President William Ruto has declared that getting reelected in the 2027 General Elections is not his mission.

The Head of State who was speaking during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday clarified that he is focused on Kenya’s permanent transformation which remains his priority even as the clock ticks towards the 2027 elections with political realignments shaping up.

"I am not planning on being re-elected. I am planning on how we will transform Kenya. That is my mission.” The president declared.

He added that reelection for a second term will be by God’s plan and the will of Kenyans, noting that transforming the country is his current focus.

President William Ruto and other leaders attending a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023
President William Ruto and other leaders attending a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

“Being elected again is by God's plan and the will of Kenyans. My work is not planning on how I will be re-elected. My work is changing Kenya," Ruto stated.

He castigated leaders who are preoccupied with next elections, noting that doing so only cripples development as leaders focus on politics at a time when the focus should be on Kenya’s future and generations to come.

"We cannot continue to focus on the next election. We must begin to focus on the next generation." He added.

READ: Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Mwingi home

He assured Kenyans that he will steer the economy well and offset the country’s huge debt burden, noting that Kenya will not suffer the fate of eight other African countries that he alleged have been plunged into insolvency.

"As I speak about 8 countries in Africa have been plunged into insolvency and I want to tell you that I will not be a president to take you to such a place," Ruto explained.

According to the president, the country will benefit from significant financial support from "friends and investors" who are impressed by the economic environment in the country that is conducive for business.

Gachagua exuding confidence of victory and realignments

Ruto’s remarks on 2027 elections come weeks after his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua exuded confidence that 2027 elections will be a walk in the park for his boss who will be eyeing a second term in office.

''I can see that you have some network, if our president defeated Uhuru who was with the chiefs and police in 2022, do you think he can lose in 2027? It will be a walkover.

''The future of this country is in Ruto, the other side is full of darkness.'' Gachagua stated at a roadside rally in Busia County on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

A host of politicians from the rival Azimio la Umoja are reported to be preparing to face off with Ruto in 2027.

READ: Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

Leading the pack is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka who reports indicate are keen on taking another stab at the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

