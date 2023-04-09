Former President Uhuru Kenyatta resurfaces in church after weeks of keeping low profile

He attended a church service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali, Mombasa County, on Sunday, April 9, 2023, accompanied by his wife Margaret.

The couple were dressed in casual attire and sat among the congregation as the mass took place.

This public appearance comes after their family land in Kamakis Area along the Eastern Bypass in Kiambu County was invaded by a group of armed individuals on March 29, 2023.

The group chanted 'Mau Mau' slogans and demanded a share of the land, claiming that they too are Kenyans and deserve to own land like the Kenyatta family.

Reporters who went to cover the event were also attacked by the armed individuals who had already entered the property.

Despite the occurrences, no arrests have been made in connection to the raid. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the alleged failure of the police to protect the properties owned by Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga.

In a statement, IPOA boss Anne Makori said that there was a possibility that the police failed to execute their duties as stipulated by law.

