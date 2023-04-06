Condition Uhuru must meet to receive Sh655M from gov't

This is because of Uhuru's active involvement in politics which is against the law. Uhuru is the chairman of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition Council and until he ceases to hold office, he shall not receive the benefits a retired head of state should receive.

According to the presidential retirement benefits act, the benefits of a retired president will not be paid if the retired president holds office in, or is actively engaged in the activities of any political party.

However, after the swearing-in of President William Ruto, Uhuru has been receiving Sh1.32 million monthly pay from December 1 and was paid a lump sum of Sh39.6 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Circumstances that may lead to presidential benefits not being paid

The retired president having acted in willful violation of the constitution or was guilty of gross misconduct.

The retired president is convicted of an offence and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three years or more, without the option of a fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where a retired president holds any appointive or elective post in or under the government to which there is attached a rate of pay, other than a nominal rate, the benefits to which he is entitled shall be reduced by the amount of such pay.

Pulse Live Kenya

Benefits a retired president is enntitled to during his lifetime