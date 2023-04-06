The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Condition Uhuru must meet to receive Sh655M from gov't

Amos Robi

Uhuru has so far received Sh39.6 million in retirement benefits

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta

Seven months after leaving office, former President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to receive Sh655 million for a fully furnished office, limousines, and salaries for his aides.

This is because of Uhuru's active involvement in politics which is against the law. Uhuru is the chairman of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition Council and until he ceases to hold office, he shall not receive the benefits a retired head of state should receive.

According to the presidential retirement benefits act, the benefits of a retired president will not be paid if the retired president holds office in, or is actively engaged in the activities of any political party.

However, after the swearing-in of President William Ruto, Uhuru has been receiving Sh1.32 million monthly pay from December 1 and was paid a lump sum of Sh39.6 million.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta
Former president Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

The retired president having acted in willful violation of the constitution or was guilty of gross misconduct.

The retired president is convicted of an offence and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three years or more, without the option of a fine.

Where a retired president holds any appointive or elective post in or under the government to which there is attached a rate of pay, other than a nominal rate, the benefits to which he is entitled shall be reduced by the amount of such pay.

State House Kenya
State House Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Aden Duale - Uhuru's family made this plea which nobody can guarantee

  • A lump sum payment on retirement, calculated as a sum equal to one year's salary for each term served as president.
  • A monthly pension equal to eighty per cent of the monthly salary currently paid to the president.
  • A housing allowance equal to twenty-three per cent of the monthly salary currently paid to the serving President to cater for both an urban and a rural dwelling.
  • A suitable office space, not exceeding one thousand square metres, with appropriate furniture, furnishings, office machines, equipment and office supplies, to be provided and maintained by the Government.
  • Two new cars of the retired president's choice, replaceable every three years.
  • A fuel, electricity, water, telephone and entertainment allowances.
  • A full medical and hospital cover, providing for local and overseas treatment, with a reputable insurance company for the retired President and his spouse and his children under the age of 18 years.
