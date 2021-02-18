President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, hours after reshuffling CASs and PSs, and appointing new ones.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the meeting held at State House Nairobi had the senior government officials deliberate on the status of ongoing National Government programmes covering Big 4 Agenda, and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

President Kenyatta outlined his vision and priorities for the year 2021, top among them the completion of ongoing Government projects and programmes across all sectors and regions of the country.

The Head of State further directed that the CSs, CASs and PSs ensure good use of public resources in service delivery, insisting that Kenyans must always get the highest value return for their money.

President Uhuru Kenyatta called on government officials to embrace teamwork and unity of purpose in order to deliver the promise of a better and prosperous Kenya for all.