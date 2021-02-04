President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday revealed why he had difficulty visiting former President Daniel Arap Moi after he was elected into office in 2013

Speaking in Kabarak during the former president’s memorial, President Kenyatta said that the Second President of the Republic of Kenya had respect for everyone regardless of who you were.

The president disclosed that he had difficulty visiting former President Moi because each time he got to his home, Moi insisted on talking to him while standing.

He added that the former President always insisted on showing him respect as the Head of State and leader of the country.

“Wakati mimi nilichukua usukani mwaka wa 2013, nilikuwa na shida sana kuja hapa kwa sababu mzee lazima nikiingia asimame aseme karibu mheshimiwa Rais. Mimi namwambia Mzee keti anakataa hawezi hivyo sivyo mambo yanaenda. Wewe ndio uko na serikali, wewe ndio kiongozi hata mimi lazima nikuheshimu,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta called on other leaders to have respect for one another.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the leaders who attended the first commemoration of Mzee Daniel Moi's death at Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The President was received by the Late Moi's son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and former vice presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Former President Moi passed away on February 4, 2020, after months of in-and-out hospital admissions.