Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali has sparked online talk by going after President Uhuru's alliances with ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

The former investigative journalist claimed that President Uhuru had plans to push Raila to win Mt. Kenya votes over the Deputy President.

“Uhuru’s plan is to push Raila Odinga on the Hustler side for him to win Mt kenya votes from the DP. Tumewaonea 11. A man with debt soon becomes a man with disturbance. Our Coalition is with millions of ordinary hustlers. Endeleeni kusalimiana!,” read his tweet.

This attracted differing views from Kenyans.