President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka have sent messages of condolence to friends and family of the late Jubilee Party Executive Director, James Waweru.

The Head of State described the late Waweru as a seasoned public servant whose death comes as a big blow to the country. Adding that, Waweru was a trusted, loyal and efficient leader who brought stability to the party.

"It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya's most seasoned administrators. Mr Waweru's commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to be become a top public administrator” said President Kenyatta.

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto eulogized Waweru as an outstanding administrator whose leadership will be missed.

"Mr Waweru was an outstanding administrator having worked as a Provincial Commissioner and a Permanent Secretary. He was firm, dependable and insightful figure whose exceptional servant leadership will be missed.

We pray that God grants the family, their loved ones and Jubilee Party fraternity strength and courage to bear the loss. Rest In Peace" reads part of DP Ruto's message.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga also sent his condolences to the late Waweru’s family and friends, praying that they are granted the courage to bear with the loss.

Waweru died Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

Other political leaders also came out to mourn the late Waweru, include; Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and nominated Jubilee Party Senator, Millicent Omanga.