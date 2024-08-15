The sports category has moved to a new website.

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

The classification of urban areas and cities ensures that development is tailored to the specific needs of the population, with an emphasis on equitable access to services.

Nairobi City skyline.
Nairobi City skyline.

The Urban Areas and Cities (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides a comprehensive framework for the classification of urban areas and cities in Kenya.

This ensures that these classifications are aligned with the ability to provide essential services to their populations.

This classification system is critical for urban planning, development, and the provision of public services, ensuring that residents in different areas receive appropriate infrastructure and support.

The Act categorises urban areas into four main classifications based on population size and the ability to provide specific services: Cities, Municipalities, Towns, and Market Centres.

Each classification comes with a set of required services that must be available to the residents, reflecting the area's size, population, and economic significance.

Cities are the highest classification in urban areas, requiring a population of at least 250,000.

As of August 2024, Kenya had five cities; Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Nairobi city center
Nairobi city center Nairobi city center Pulse Live Kenya

The services that a city must provide include:

  • Planning and Development Control
  • Water and Sanitation Services
  • Street Lighting and Traffic Control
  • Public Transport and Road Networks
  • Health Facilities, including County Hospitals
  • Fire Fighting and Disaster Management
  • Sports and Cultural Facilities, including Stadiums
  • Educational Institutions such as Polytechnics and National Schools
  • Administrative and Financial Hubs
  • Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control

In addition, cities must also offer advanced services like airport facilities, telecommunications, and conference centers.

These services ensure that cities function as the economic and administrative powerhouses of the country.

Municipalities represent the second tier of urban areas, with a population requirement of at least 50,000.

Malindi Municipality
Malindi Municipality Malindi Municipality Pulse Live Kenya

The essential services for municipalities include:

  • Water and Sanitation
  • Street Lighting and Traffic Control
  • Health Facilities, including Ambulance Services
  • Fire Fighting and Disaster Management
  • Public Transport and Road Networks
  • Educational Facilities, such as County Schools and Polytechnics
Municipalities also provide solid waste management, sports facilities, and local economic development plans.

These areas serve as important regional centers that support the economic activities of surrounding towns and rural areas.

Towns are classified as urban areas with a population of at least 10,000.

Thika Town
Thika Town Thika Town Pulse Live Kenya
The services provided in towns are more basic but essential for daily life, including:

  • Street Lighting
  • Health Facilities
  • Library Services
  • Public Transport and Bus Parks
  • Educational Facilities, such as Primary or High Schools
  • Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control

Towns are crucial for providing access to basic services and infrastructure in less densely populated areas, acting as local hubs for trade and administration.

Market centres are the smallest classification, with a population requirement of at least 2,000.

Despite their size, market centres must still provide:

  • Street Lighting
  • Basic Health Facilities
  • Public Transport
  • Solid Waste Management
  • Primary Education Facilities
A market place in Kenya
A market place in Kenya A market place in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

These centres often serve as important trading posts for surrounding rural communities, providing essential services and acting as local markets.

The classification of urban areas and cities ensures that development is tailored to the specific needs of the population, with an emphasis on equitable access to services.

This system also helps in the allocation of resources, planning for infrastructure, and ensuring that urban growth is managed sustainably.

Moreover, this classification supports the decentralisation of services, allowing for more localised governance and administration, which can respond more effectively to the needs of residents.

