Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

This ensures that these classifications are aligned with the ability to provide essential services to their populations.

This classification system is critical for urban planning, development, and the provision of public services, ensuring that residents in different areas receive appropriate infrastructure and support.

Key Classifications

ADVERTISEMENT

The Act categorises urban areas into four main classifications based on population size and the ability to provide specific services: Cities, Municipalities, Towns, and Market Centres.

Each classification comes with a set of required services that must be available to the residents, reflecting the area's size, population, and economic significance.

Cities (Population: At Least 250,000)

Cities are the highest classification in urban areas, requiring a population of at least 250,000.

As of August 2024, Kenya had five cities; Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi city center Pulse Live Kenya

The services that a city must provide include:

Planning and Development Control

Water and Sanitation Services

Street Lighting and Traffic Control

Public Transport and Road Networks

Health Facilities, including County Hospitals

Fire Fighting and Disaster Management

Sports and Cultural Facilities, including Stadiums

Educational Institutions such as Polytechnics and National Schools

Administrative and Financial Hubs

Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control

In addition, cities must also offer advanced services like airport facilities, telecommunications, and conference centers.

These services ensure that cities function as the economic and administrative powerhouses of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipalities (Population: At Least 50,000)

Municipalities represent the second tier of urban areas, with a population requirement of at least 50,000.

Malindi Municipality Pulse Live Kenya

The essential services for municipalities include:

Water and Sanitation

Street Lighting and Traffic Control

Health Facilities, including Ambulance Services

Fire Fighting and Disaster Management

Public Transport and Road Networks

Educational Facilities, such as County Schools and Polytechnics

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipalities also provide solid waste management, sports facilities, and local economic development plans.

These areas serve as important regional centers that support the economic activities of surrounding towns and rural areas.

Towns (Population: At Least 10,000)

Towns are classified as urban areas with a population of at least 10,000.

Thika Town Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The services provided in towns are more basic but essential for daily life, including:

Street Lighting

Health Facilities

Library Services

Public Transport and Bus Parks

Educational Facilities, such as Primary or High Schools

Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control

Towns are crucial for providing access to basic services and infrastructure in less densely populated areas, acting as local hubs for trade and administration.

4. Market Centres (Population: At Least 2,000)

Market centres are the smallest classification, with a population requirement of at least 2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their size, market centres must still provide:

Street Lighting

Basic Health Facilities

Public Transport

Solid Waste Management

Primary Education Facilities

A market place in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

These centres often serve as important trading posts for surrounding rural communities, providing essential services and acting as local markets.

Implications of the Classification

ADVERTISEMENT

The classification of urban areas and cities ensures that development is tailored to the specific needs of the population, with an emphasis on equitable access to services.

This system also helps in the allocation of resources, planning for infrastructure, and ensuring that urban growth is managed sustainably.