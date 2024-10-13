The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

News  >  Local

Veteran radio presenter dies

Charles Ouma

The veteran radio presenter worked with leading media houses, including Inooro FM and KBC and unsuccessfully contested for the Kieni parliamentary seat in 2022 elections

Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024
Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024

Veteran broadcaster Kihara Wa Gathua who also contested for the parliamentary seat in 2022 elections is dead.

Kihara who worked with leading media houses in his illustrious career that spanned several decades succumbed to cancer on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

He breathed his last at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where he had been admitted for treatment.

Popularly known as ‘Mzee wa Kazi’ Kihara Wa Gathua was a prominent vernacular broadcaster who ruled the airwaves across several media houses including at Inooro FM and Iganjo FM.

Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024
Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024

His signature deep baritone voice stood out, blended with his unique ability to engage the audience with his story-telling capability endearing him to fans.

His final stint was at Kayu FM where he worked until his demise.

His career started off at Kenya News Agency (KNA) where he sharpened his skills before joining Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

He hosted a current affairs program at the national broadcaster where his stint ran from 2002 to 2003.

He then transitioned to Inooro FM, working as a reporter, working his way through the ranks to become a leading news anchor at the station.

He worked alongside current Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

With the wealth of experience acquired over several years, Kihara left Inooro FM and founded Iganjo FM, owned by Soap media and served as the head of the station from 2018 to 2019.

Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024
Celebrated journalist Kihara wa Gathua who died on Sunday, October, 13, 2024

Highlights of his career include starting the station from scratch, nurturing many talents of the years and immense contribution in the expansion of media space.

