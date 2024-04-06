Victor Kibet resurfaces after mysterious abduction as puzzle takes new twist

His father, Paul Mutai confirmed that Kibet called him on Friday, confirming that he is alive, adding another puzzle on the mysterious life of jobless graduate living large with unknown source of wealth.

Kibet's whereabouts during the period when he vanished is perhaps a piece of the puzzle that he will help resolve.

Source of wealth and mysterious abduction

ADVERTISEMENT

At 23 years of age and the source of his immense wealth remained unknown and sparked discussions on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kibet vanished on March 18 after he was reportedly seized by individuals claiming to be police officers.

He was enjoying a game of pool at an entertainment spot when he was taken away.

Witnesses recounted seeing him being bundled into a waiting Subaru car which left the scene with a double cabin pickup following.

ADVERTISEMENT

His disappearance was brought to the attention of authorities with police and his family swinging into action to establish his whereabouts.

He constantly flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles, and was reported to be living the dream life that many desire.

Flaunting wealth and top-of-the-range cars

The Bachelor of Commerce graduate had no known job, with his family also not aware of his business dealings but flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2023 Mercedes GLC 250 4 Matic valued at over Sh8.3 million, excluding taxes is among the vehicles he owned.

An Audi Q7, a Subaru Forester, and a Toyota Mark X also featured among his possessions.

Kibet achieved the life in record time, puzzling many.

Pulse Live Kenya

His family had limited knowledge of his business dealings in the city apart from Kibet mentioning that he had started a business with friends but had not divulged further details.

ADVERTISEMENT