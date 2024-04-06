Victor Kibet, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) graduate who raised eyebrows with his luxurious lifestyle in which he flaunted several high-end cars before his alleged kidnap on March 18 has been found alive.
Victor Kibet resurfaces after mysterious abduction as puzzle takes new twist
The puzzle of jobless JKUAT graduate Victor Kibet who lived a flamboyant life, flaunting his wealth, including luxurious cars before his abduction has taken a new twist after he resurfaced
His father, Paul Mutai confirmed that Kibet called him on Friday, confirming that he is alive, adding another puzzle on the mysterious life of jobless graduate living large with unknown source of wealth.
Kibet's whereabouts during the period when he vanished is perhaps a piece of the puzzle that he will help resolve.
Source of wealth and mysterious abduction
At 23 years of age and the source of his immense wealth remained unknown and sparked discussions on social media.
Kibet vanished on March 18 after he was reportedly seized by individuals claiming to be police officers.
He was enjoying a game of pool at an entertainment spot when he was taken away.
Witnesses recounted seeing him being bundled into a waiting Subaru car which left the scene with a double cabin pickup following.
His disappearance was brought to the attention of authorities with police and his family swinging into action to establish his whereabouts.
He constantly flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles, and was reported to be living the dream life that many desire.
Flaunting wealth and top-of-the-range cars
The Bachelor of Commerce graduate had no known job, with his family also not aware of his business dealings but flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles.
A 2023 Mercedes GLC 250 4 Matic valued at over Sh8.3 million, excluding taxes is among the vehicles he owned.
An Audi Q7, a Subaru Forester, and a Toyota Mark X also featured among his possessions.
Kibet achieved the life in record time, puzzling many.
His family had limited knowledge of his business dealings in the city apart from Kibet mentioning that he had started a business with friends but had not divulged further details.
"My son told me he had started a business with other friends, but never told me which one," Mutai stated in a past interview.
