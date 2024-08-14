Reason Ruto's ex-Treasury CS is now criticising high taxes after dismissal

Njuguna Ndung’u, the former Treasury Cabinet Secretary who played a key role in advocating for several new tax proposals during his tenure, has now expressed reservations about the effectiveness of high taxation in economic growth.

During the handover to new Treasury CS John Mbadi, Ndung’u criticised the notion that increasing tax rates would result in higher revenue for the government, arguing that the opposite is true.

“This notion that high tax rates will raise high tax revenue, the reality is the opposite. I don't want to mention who drives us there...Because high taxes cannot bring you high tax revenue, what do we need to do? We need to study how we can optimize each tax instrument,” he said.

His comments have elicited strong reactions from Kenyans, many of whom are questioning why Ndung’u did not oppose the introduction of these taxes while he was still in office.

Yussuf Omar, a concerned citizen, commented, “This is funny, they know the truth but they were pushing us to the brink, why?”

Similarly, Sarah Mwangi, a seasoned journalist, remarked, “An ex-CS speaking of the things we citizens and experts have been saying for the last 2 years when he was the boss. Now he has seen the light or has the freedom to speak freely now! This country is such a circus! Can people in leadership get serious?”

This newfound outspokenness from former state officers has led to speculation about the factors that may have previously silenced them.

As Cabinet Secretaries, Ndung’u and Kuria were bound by the principles of collective responsibility, a key aspect in the operations of Cabinet.

This principle requires all Cabinet members to support decisions made by the president or Cabinet, regardless of their personal views.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently underscored the importance of this principle during the induction of Ruto’s newly composed Cabinet.

In his address, Gachagua emphasised that loyalty to the head of state is paramount, and once a decision is made by the Cabinet, it is the duty of all members to support and defend it.

“Loyalty to the head of state and government is not negotiable. You are now soldiers in the army that has only one general. You are now also bound by the principle of collective responsibility and no matter your personal views on a matter, once it is directed by the President or resolved by Cabinet, your duty is to jealously, fiercely, and firmly defend it,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “I'm sorry, you no longer have personal views or observations. Your words are policy pronouncements; ensure that they carry the same weight, consideration, and gravitas as your Cabinet memoranda or official communication.”

The statements from Ndung’u and Kuria reflect the complex dynamics within the Cabinet, where individual opinions must often be set aside in favour of a unified stance.

Now outside of government, these former officials seem to be using their newfound freedom to voice concerns that were previously left unspoken.

As the public continues to react to their revelations, the broader implications for the Ruto administration's economic policies and governance approach remain a topic of keen interest.