ADVERTISEMENT
Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Lynet Okumu

While Hussein's move to the State House represents a notable career shift, some critics have accused him of seemingly defending the opposite of what he stood for as a journalist since he assumed the State House spokesperson role.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023
State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023

In the fast-paced world of social media, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has found himself at the center of discussions on X (formerly Twitter).

The buzz around Hussein began in December 2023 when he took to the platform to defend President William Ruto's Christmas donations, sparking a conversation that has continued to unfold.

Hussein's involvement in the social media chatter began when he expressed his displeasure with critics of President Ruto's Christmas donations to neighbors at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

In a tweet in December 2023, Hussein called out those who habitually find fault with the President, stating, "Unbelievable how some would criticize sharing with the people."

He urged critics to reflect on the value of generosity, emphasizing the importance of sharing, especially during the festive season. "If you're against sharing with your neighbors and humanity, you might want to check if your heart's still beating," he added.

The defense of President Ruto's actions stirred mixed reactions among social media users.

The State House spokesperson again found himself in the spotlight on January 2 when he defended President Ruto's remarks about a conversation on blocking courts.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto had suggested that it was time for a conversation about people who move to court to stop government development projects.

According to Hussein, President Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda is firmly on course.

He criticised attempts by a privileged few to obstruct inclusive growth and transformation by trying to hijack national institutions, including the courts.

Hussein asserted that no one could sabotage the transformation that Kenyans voted for, and the President would uphold the sacred social contract with the people.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

This defense led to more uproar, with some advising Hussein to focus on his role as a spokesperson and refrain from actively defending President Ruto's decisions.

Critics noted a perceived shift from his previous role as a thorough journalist who asked tough questions during interviews.

Hussein Mohamed's journey into the political sphere has been marked by a significant transition.

Formerly a prominent journalist known for his tough interviews on Citizen TV, Hussein resigned from the media outlet and made a comeback as the Head of Communications in President William Ruto's team during the 2022 campaigns.

Media Personality Hussein Mohamed
Media Personality Hussein Mohamed Media Personality Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya
While Hussein's move to the State House represents a notable career shift, some social media comments have criticised him for seemingly doing the opposite of what he stood for as a journalist since he assumed the role.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

