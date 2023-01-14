Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Ruto toured Homa Bay County first in his trip to the lake region where he received a warm welcome from governor Gladys Wanga and other political leaders from the region.

The president in his speech stated that he was ready to work with every leader regardless of their party affiliation to transform Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto commissioned the Homa Bay market in the presence of the county residents and other political leaders.

Housing in Homa Bay has been catered for after Ruto launched the construction of 5000 housing units to curb the housing shortage in the county.

Fishermen can now smile after the president said that they were going to receive funds to expand their livelihoods.

Governor Wanga thanked Ruto for his willingness to work with leaders from Nyanza despite receiving meager votes from the region.

Wanga also pledged her allegiance to the head of state by stating that she will work with the national government to move Homa Bay county forward.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has accompanied Ruto to Nyanza said that he is on good terms with Raila Odinga and that the election period is over despite the Nyanza residents voting unanimously for the former Prime Minister.