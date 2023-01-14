ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Fabian Simiyu

President Ruto has toured Nyanza for two days to launch initiatives

President William Ruto in Homa Bay County
President William Ruto in Homa Bay County

President William Ruto has toured the Nyanza region which is Raila Odinga's backyard to launch projects as he seeks to transform Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ruto toured Homa Bay County first in his trip to the lake region where he received a warm welcome from governor Gladys Wanga and other political leaders from the region.

The president in his speech stated that he was ready to work with every leader regardless of their party affiliation to transform Kenya.

President William Ruto in Homa Bay County
President William Ruto in Homa Bay County Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

Ruto commissioned the Homa Bay market in the presence of the county residents and other political leaders.

Housing in Homa Bay has been catered for after Ruto launched the construction of 5000 housing units to curb the housing shortage in the county.

Fishermen can now smile after the president said that they were going to receive funds to expand their livelihoods.

Governor Wanga thanked Ruto for his willingness to work with leaders from Nyanza despite receiving meager votes from the region.

Wanga also pledged her allegiance to the head of state by stating that she will work with the national government to move Homa Bay county forward.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has accompanied Ruto to Nyanza said that he is on good terms with Raila Odinga and that the election period is over despite the Nyanza residents voting unanimously for the former Prime Minister.

Other projects will be unveiled today January 14, 2023, as the head of state visits Kisumu and Siaya county in his two-day tour in the lake region.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

MP faces backlash after claiming some professionals should not have locs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]