Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi ignited a heated debate on Twitter after alleging that Deputy President William Ruto is response for the Gema (Kikuyu) rebellion against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet, Ngunyi argued that DP Ruto has incited Kikuyu’s against his boss, but quickly noted that; “Either Ruto is cheating the Kikuyus or the kikuyus are cheating the DP".

“William Ruto INCITED Kikuyus against Uhuru Kenyatta. The GEMA rebellion and Kikuyu POISON against Uhuru Kenyatta were all PRODUCED by Ruto systematically. But here is the GROUND TRUTH: Either Ruto is CHEATING the Kikuyus or the Kikuyus are CHEATING RUTO. And I am a Kikuyu” reads Mutahi Ngunyi’s tweet.

Ngunyi’s statements elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter (KOT). Media Personality David Makali joined the conversation saying that his (Mutahi) views were getting strident and desperate day by day.

“Hey, your views are getting more strident and desperare by the day bro. What's with this Kikuyu profiling and ethnic siren on your tongue? Kenyans will make their choices as individuals despite you spewing this grotesque ethnic chauvinism and hatred in the guise of analysis” David Makali.

Another user added “Mutahi ngunyi and some few TRIBAL HATERS have been benefiting from tribal politics and groupings. Their time is up. Why mention kikuyu in all your tweets in 21 century? The narrative you are trying to create is not working. Kikuyus are with HUSTLER”.