ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Fabian Simiyu

Raila, Ruto, and Gachagua have all given their opinions on LGBTQ+ in Kenya

From left: President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Raila Odinga.
From left: President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga, President William Ruto, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have spoken the same language for the first time since the August 2022 general elections which is to speak against the ongoing LGBTQ+ associations.

Recommended articles

The three figures have great political influence in Kenya and they have not been speaking the same language especially after Mr Odinga claimed that Ruto did not win the presidential race in 2022.

Mr Odinga recently opened up that Ruto is not ready to have talks with him because he knows that he didn't win the 2022 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing LGBTQ+ discussion in Kenya has drawn a lot of attention from key political personalities in Kenya and here is what Raila, Ruto, and Gachagua commented about the discussion.

The Supreme Court of Kenya recently passed a ruling allowing LGBTQ+ members to form their associations but President William Ruto is against the idea since it's against all the religions practised in Kenya.

We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I want to ask our religious leaders to mould our children so that we do not lose them to these beliefs,” said Ruto.

Ruto made his comments on March 2, 2023, during the launch of the second phase of the Hustler Fund at KICC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila Odinga has said that the court's ruling in favor of LGBTQ+ members is wrong since the judiciary is not responsible for making laws in Kenya.

"Article 45:2 states that every adult has a right to marry a person of the opposite sex based on the free consent of the parties. It's not the role of the judiciary to make laws. The Constitution recognises separation of powers," said Raila.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

It is now evident that Raila Odinga is against the court's ruling just like Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also shed some light on where he stands in this whole discussion and he has made it clear that the court's ruling is against the bible.

"I was surprised and ran out of words when I heard the court's ruling that allows men to marry each other whereas the same applies to women," said Rigathi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: AG Justin Muturi responds to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+

Gachagua added that the LGBTQ+ association is against our beliefs and that Ruto will act appropriately in regard to the matter since he is a Christian.

It is now fair to say that Raila, Ruto, and Gachagua have agreed on the same thing for the first time since August 2022.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Inside Ruto's strategy to bring down gas prices to Sh500

Inside Ruto's strategy to bring down gas prices to Sh500

Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK