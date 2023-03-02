Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

The three figures have great political influence in Kenya and they have not been speaking the same language especially after Mr Odinga claimed that Ruto did not win the presidential race in 2022.

Mr Odinga recently opened up that Ruto is not ready to have talks with him because he knows that he didn't win the 2022 elections.

The ongoing LGBTQ+ discussion in Kenya has drawn a lot of attention from key political personalities in Kenya and here is what Raila, Ruto, and Gachagua commented about the discussion.

William Ruto's statement on LGBTQ+ associations

The Supreme Court of Kenya recently passed a ruling allowing LGBTQ+ members to form their associations but President William Ruto is against the idea since it's against all the religions practised in Kenya.

“We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya.

“I want to ask our religious leaders to mould our children so that we do not lose them to these beliefs,” said Ruto.

Ruto made his comments on March 2, 2023, during the launch of the second phase of the Hustler Fund at KICC.

Raila Odinga's remarks on LGBTQ+

Raila Odinga has said that the court's ruling in favor of LGBTQ+ members is wrong since the judiciary is not responsible for making laws in Kenya.

"Article 45:2 states that every adult has a right to marry a person of the opposite sex based on the free consent of the parties. It's not the role of the judiciary to make laws. The Constitution recognises separation of powers," said Raila.

It is now evident that Raila Odinga is against the court's ruling just like Ruto.

Rigathi Gachagua's statement on LGBTQ+

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also shed some light on where he stands in this whole discussion and he has made it clear that the court's ruling is against the bible.

"I was surprised and ran out of words when I heard the court's ruling that allows men to marry each other whereas the same applies to women," said Rigathi.

Gachagua added that the LGBTQ+ association is against our beliefs and that Ruto will act appropriately in regard to the matter since he is a Christian.