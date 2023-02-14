Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Ruto took the opportunity to air out his views on the state of the economy and he told the union leaders that they should try to create employment rather than asking for an increment in salaries.

“Let us rally to employ more youth. Your success cannot be measured only through the increase of salaries," said Ruto.

Ruto added that the unions are key when it comes to policymaking and the end result has always been to have an inclusive socio-economic development.

“That is why we should routinely engage and partner to create synergy and ease resolution of labour-related issues," explained Ruto.

President Ruto added that the government should work hand in hand with the union so as to make sure that Kenyans get access to quality and affordable medical health care.

“We should also work together to actualise the Universal Health Coverage that will ensure all Kenyans access quality and affordable medical care," concluded Ruto.

In attendance were Francis Atwoli, Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi, and other top union officials.

Francis Atwoli assured Ruto that he was going to work with the government since politics are now over.

“We cannot move forward as a country when we engage in retrogressive politics," commented Atwoli.

Atwoli was among the first leaders in Azimio to pay Ruto a visit despite criticizing him during the 2022 election campaigns.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reiterated Atwoli's point by commenting that Government will work with all leaders for unity and development of the country.

“Elections should not be an issue to divide the country,” said Rigathi Gachagua.