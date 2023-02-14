ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Fabian Simiyu

President Ruto met with Atwoli and other union leaders at the State House

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto today met with Francis Atwoli at State House in Nairobi to seek the way forward and find a solution to unemployment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ruto took the opportunity to air out his views on the state of the economy and he told the union leaders that they should try to create employment rather than asking for an increment in salaries.

“Let us rally to employ more youth. Your success cannot be measured only through the increase of salaries," said Ruto.

COTU chairperson Francis Atwoli
COTU chairperson Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

Ruto added that the unions are key when it comes to policymaking and the end result has always been to have an inclusive socio-economic development.

“That is why we should routinely engage and partner to create synergy and ease resolution of labour-related issues," explained Ruto.

President Ruto added that the government should work hand in hand with the union so as to make sure that Kenyans get access to quality and affordable medical health care.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

“We should also work together to actualise the Universal Health Coverage that will ensure all Kenyans access quality and affordable medical care," concluded Ruto.

In attendance were Francis Atwoli, Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi, and other top union officials.

Francis Atwoli assured Ruto that he was going to work with the government since politics are now over.

Francis Atwoli with President William Ruto at State House on December 1, 2022
Francis Atwoli with President William Ruto at State House on December 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

“We cannot move forward as a country when we engage in retrogressive politics," commented Atwoli.

Atwoli was among the first leaders in Azimio to pay Ruto a visit despite criticizing him during the 2022 election campaigns.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reiterated Atwoli's point by commenting that Government will work with all leaders for unity and development of the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

“Elections should not be an issue to divide the country,” said Rigathi Gachagua.

Musalia Mudavadi on his also stated the need to work together as a common unit to meet the interests of Kenyans.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Ruto's message to Atwoli & other union leaders

Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Natembeya narrates horrifying ordeal that moved him to leave security and join politics

Natembeya narrates horrifying ordeal that moved him to leave security and join politics

3 men rescued from hungry 'mchele babes' at Kamakis

3 men rescued from hungry 'mchele babes' at Kamakis

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara