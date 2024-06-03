Witness recounts matatu driver's mistake that led to Embakasi LPG tanker explosion

In a tragic incident along Outer Ring Road, Nairobi, a matatu driver's ill-fated decision resulted in a massive LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker explosion, causing significant traffic congestion and leaving two people with severe burn injuries.

Witnesses recounted the harrowing sequence of events that led to the explosion. The tanker had been attempting to cross a railway line when the driver noticed a leak and immediately exited the vehicle.

The leakage soon became more apparent, prompting people in the vicinity to move away from the potential danger.

A matatu driver, whose vehicle was close to the leaking tanker, became desperate to distance his vehicle from the imminent threat.

Tanker carrying LPG explodes in Embakasi along Outering Road Pulse Live Kenya

Despite warnings from those nearby, he proceeded with his plan. One witness recalled,

"There were two vehicles close to the tanker, I warned the drivers not to use ignition but one of them unfortunately ignited the vehicle that's when the explosion happened."

Witnesses urged him to push the vehicle instead, understanding the severe risk posed by the gas leakage.

The defiant driver disregarded the advice and attempted to start his vehicle using the ignition.

Nonetheless, the driver started the vehicle, leading to an immediate and devastating explosion.

Moments after the explosion, the driver emerged from the matatu engulfed in flames, desperately seeking help from those nearby.

The explosion was described as heavy and instantaneous, shaking the surrounding area and causing widespread panic among witnesses and other motorists.

Authorities were quick to respond to the scene, confirming that two individuals sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Fire fighters also came in sight to put out the fire which had caused panic in area.

The explosion comes just four months after a similar incident occurred at Mradi, within the same area.

This recurrence has raised concerns among local residents and authorities about the safety measures in place to prevent such catastrophic events.