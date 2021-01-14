Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called out Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni saying that he deserves to go to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

His words came after Museveni in an interview with CNN denied using security agencies to kill more than 54 Ugandans and frustrating opposition politicians vying against him.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Sonko termed President Museveni as a liar as he shared a video of Ugandan Police and the army assaulting a woman, to the extent of tearing off her clothes in the presence of her son.

He went on to say that what President Museveni did to the woman, will one day happen to him and his children.

The former Nairobi governor added that the Ugandan President is a Prisoner in waiting.

“LIAR. What you did to the woman in this video twitter.com/MikeSonko/stat… in the presence of her SON will one day happen to you and your children. You deserve to go to the ICC. President @KagutaMuseveni you are a prisoner in waiting. #UgandaDecides,” tweeted Mike Sonko.

His remarks come shortly after President Yoweri Museveni ordered a country-wide internet shutdown on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s elections.