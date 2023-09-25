Zipporah Kittony surprised after spending Sh20,000 to fuel her car

The recent surge in fuel costs is causing concern and financial strain for many, with some, like retired politician and former MP Zipporah Kittony, feeling the burden more than ever.

Zipporah Kittony has been the proud owner of a Toyota Landcruiser 200 series for several years.

She recalled that not long ago, filling her vehicle's tank cost her approximately Sh12,000.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Pulse Live Kenya

However, with the relentless increase in fuel prices, the same tank now demands an eye-watering Sh20,000, leaving her and countless others grappling with an unexpected budget crunch.

"Another shock that I got this week is when I came from Nairobi with my V8. I used to fill it at Sh12,000. It went to Sh20,000 just like that and when I got home, the tank was empty," she said during a media interview in Kitale.

In September 14, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority set the prices of fuel at Sh211.64 for Super Petrol, Sh200.99 for Diesel, and Sh202.61 for Kerosene.

The situation has become a talking point for Kenyans who own these fuel-guzzling machines, as they find themselves increasingly pinched by the soaring fuel costs.

Kittony, who despite being a woman of means, said that the price of fuel has made her more considerate of her travels.

"Even if I am rich I won't afford it. It will be very difficult to move because you must think seriously before you make a move of going anywhere. The government should address the issue of lowering food commodities, fuel cost, gas otherwise the local person has a serious problem," she said.

Zipporah Kittony Pulse Live Kenya

Fuel guzzlers, such as SUVs and larger vehicles, tend to consume more fuel per kilometer than their smaller, more fuel-efficient counterparts.

For their owners, this translates into not only higher fuel expenses but also a dent in their monthly budgets, often pushing them to reconsider their daily routines.

Many car owners have been left with no choice but to limit their driving, opt for more fuel-efficient vehicles for daily commutes, or even switch to public transportation as a cost-saving measure.

This shift in behavior is not just affecting individuals but also has broader implications for the automotive industry and the economy at large.

While some have argued that the government should step in to alleviate the burden on its citizens, policymakers face the challenge of balancing economic stability with the needs of the people.

Tax reductions and fuel subsidies may provide temporary relief, but a more sustainable solution requires a multifaceted approach, including investing in alternative energy sources and promoting fuel-efficient vehicles.