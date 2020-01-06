A service member and two Department of Defence contractors have been confirmed dead following the Manda Bay Al Shabaab attack on Sunday.

Commander of the US Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend, confirmed the casualties in a press brief released early on Monday morning.

General Townsend added that two other DoD members suffered serious injuries but are both in stable condition.

The statement went on to describe the attack in detail confirming that the Al Shabaab operatives were repulsed by a combined team of KDF and US soldiers.

Six aircraft stationed at the base were damaged during the 5:30 am attack where four of the attackers were also confirmed dead.

"Alongside our African and international partners, we will pursue those responsible for this attack and al-Shabaab who seeks to harm Americans and US interests. We remain committed to preventing al-Shabaab from maintaining a safe haven to plan deadly attacks against the US homeland, East African and international partners," General Townsend's brief outlined.

Manda Air Strip

A earlier statement by KDF revealed that the militia had also made an unsuccessful attempt against Manda Air Strip.

"This [Sunday] morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed.

"Four terrorists’ bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going," the KDF update read.