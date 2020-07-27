Nairobi County MCAs have threatened to impeach Governor Mike Sonko over a disagreement with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The MCAs who are backing Major General Abdalla Badi praised the NMS boss citing projects that he has undertaken and completed since taking over functions from Nairobi County government.

"In the past few weeks, Nairobians have witnessed a resurgent Mike Mbuvi Sonko behaving like a wounded cat pursuing revenge. One wonders why the governor is having all these outbursts considering the prescient saved him from impeachment," the MCAs statement read.

The MCAs demanded that governor Mike Sonko apologizes to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi voters for saying he signed the NMS agreement while drunk.

I was totally drunk when I signed it - Governor Mike Sonko says in latest attempt to disown transfer of functions

"... aware that he will not control the expenditure of NMS funds, Sonko and his cartels are now fighting back... Sonko has unleashed all his arsenal on each and everyone who supports NMS and General Badi," the statement by MCAs reads

Elachi impeachment

This comes amid a row between MCAs allied to Sonko and those allied to Speake Beatrice Elachi locking horns over an alleged plan to impeach the latter.

On Sunday, Nairobi MCAs have started collecting signatures in a renewed bid to impeach Speaker Elachi.

The MCAs cited at least six grounds for removing the Speaker from office in what is their second attempt.

County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi

They accused Elachi of abuse of office, illegal appointment of a new assembly clerk, corruption, poor leadership, victimisation of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard for the law and county orders, and militarisation of the assembly.

Speaker Elachi was impeached for the first time in September 2018 when more than 100 MCAs voted unanimously against her leadership.