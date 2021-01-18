Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued a statement following remarks made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta had earlier remarked that he instigated the removal of Sonko as Nairobi governor.

"I'm the one who helped him get elected, but we fell out because he was always fighting people. Chaos everywhere. You can now see what our new person (Badi) has done on city roads and cleaning up Nairobi," President Kenyatta stated.

Sonko has accused the President and the Kenyatta family of having a hand in his removal.

In his statement, Sonko stated: "The Kenyatta family has set out on an elaborate plan to misuse Nairobi County resources."

Uhuru's remarks are ridiculous - Mike Sonko

Sonko further bashed President Kenyatta over ills of his administration.

"It is therefore ridiculous for the President to allude to failure of any administration, yet he has presided over the worst administration in the history of Kenya.

"I wish to urge the President to own up to Kenyans that he has been incompetent and incapable of running a country from the first day, and holding independent institutions at ransom while harassing and tormenting leaders who tell him the truth will not save him from the wrath of hungry and angry Kenyans," Sonko stated.

The former governor went on to reiterate a comment he made on Saturday and deleted. He had stated that he agreed with a previous statement made by retired CJ David Maraga.

"Indeed Chief Justice (retired) David Maraga was not wrong when he suggested that the President should have been impeached by now," his statement read.