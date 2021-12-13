Moses Kuria scheduled for rare surgery in Dubai

Kuria told Capital FM news that he is scheduled to undergo stem cell surgery, becoming among the first people in the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am scheduled for stem cell surgery this week…this is a rare surgery and I will be among the pioneers to undergo it in the world,” he said.

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells.

According to Mayo Clinic, researchers grow stem cells in a lab. These stem cells are manipulated to specialize into specific types of cells, such as tissue cells, heart muscle cells, blood cells or nerve cells.

The specialized cells can then be implanted into a person to help regenerate and repair damaged parts.

How he was injured

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri on Thursday, October 7, Kuria said that he had suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed.

The company which sells the electric blanket has issued a statement following the incident.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, regretted that they were unaware that Kuria has pre-existing condition that may have led to the damage caused.

"We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria's friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions," their statement read in part.

Kuria now wants Parliament to probe the firm after the unfortunate accident.