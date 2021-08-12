A high-ranking member of the 12th Parliament has come out to reveal the genesis of frosty relations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.
MP reveals DP Ruto’s remark which led to frosty relationship with Uhuru
Genesis of fallout between Uhuru and DP Ruto
While speaking on Citizen TV’s JKL show, Minority Leader John Mbadi speculated that the two fell out when DP Ruto boisterously claimed that he was the one running government.
According to the Suba North MP and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairperson, the statement broke trust between the President and his deputy.
”There can’t be co-presidents, the president is only one and I think that was the origin of the problem between the president and his deputy.
“It is not the handshake that ruined the relationship between the president and his deputy, the handshake found an already weak relationship. And if you ask me, I think the president just decided to survive with his deputy in the first term. Thereafter, we understand that there was an issue when the deputy president decided to go around bragging that he was the one running the government and maybe the president was not happy with that,” Mr Mbadi opined.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke