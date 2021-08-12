MP reveals DP Ruto’s remark which led to frosty relationship with Uhuru

”There can’t be co-presidents, the president is only one and I think that was the origin of the problem between the president and his deputy.

“It is not the handshake that ruined the relationship between the president and his deputy, the handshake found an already weak relationship. And if you ask me, I think the president just decided to survive with his deputy in the first term. Thereafter, we understand that there was an issue when the deputy president decided to go around bragging that he was the one running the government and maybe the president was not happy with that,” Mr Mbadi opined.