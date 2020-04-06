Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director Major General Mohamed Badi has addressed claims by Governor Mike Sonko that he is overstepping on his mandate.

Badi dismissed Sonko’s claims adding that he is in charge of the human resource and assets, from dockets that were handed to him.

Sonko clashed with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) over the transfer of county staff to NMS.

NMS Director Major General Mohamed Badi

“Governor Mike Sonko personally signed the Deed of Transfer and handed over the four key functions to the National Government and I’m the one in charge of those functions now," the NMS director stated.

Sonko's claims

On Friday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a directive asking county government staff to report to their new stations beginning this week.

In direct defiance of the order, Governor Sonko asked all the redeployed workers to ignore the PSC directive.

Governor Mike Sonko

The Nairobi Governor pointed out the need to address concerns raised by the Nairobi City County Government Workers Union (NCGWU) before taking any action.

Governor Sonko claimed the NMS and the PSC have no current jurisdiction over employees of the Nairobi City County Government.