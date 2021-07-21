ODM invites Kenyans to event happening today evening

In a poster circulated on social media the Orange party will be seeking to have a conversation with interested participants on the issue of taxation.

The meeting has been dubbed "ODM Taxation Policy Dialogue" and will be hosted via telecommunications platform Zoom.

Scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm and end at 5:30 pm, the event will be moderated by ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen will facilitate the discussion and tax expert Prof. Ngotho Wa Kariuki will be the Keynote Speaker.

The deliberations from the meeting are likely to inform elements of ODM's manifesto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ODM party's 2022 presidential candidate

In January 2021, the Chungwa party called for members to submit their applications for the position of presidential flag-bearer come 2022.

The exercise conducted by the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) yielded two applications from the party's current deputy party leaders - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Recent utterances by Governor Joho have indicated a politician who is hellbent on vying for the presidency in the upcoming elections, having served the 2-term Constitutional limit for the gubernatorial seat.

"We have supported, helped, carried and pushed them for years now, it is time that they do the same for us now. Some are doubting my capabilities but let me put them on notice, they are the ones who are not ready to be president. And if it is gong to disrupt [political] plans then so be it.

"If Uhuru can be president and Raila can be president then even I can be president. If the concern is integrity, then I am the headquarters of integrity... And I have told ODM, where I submitted my papers that I am going all the way and they should be ready to support me because I will win. And all the ODM stronghold counties we have worked and supported over the years should be ready to support us now," Governor Joho stated.

Last week, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna confirmed that ODM party leader Raila Odinga had not presented an application to vie for the presidency once more through his Orange party.

"Baba did not apply and he has not stated that he wishes to vie for the presidency under an ODM ticket. He has just told us to wait until the BBI project he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta is completed. At the end of the day, if Baba comes with his number of delegates then the party will be forced to consider his application, and that applies to Jimmy Wanjigi as well.

"My powers don't go above those of the National Executive Committee (NEC) or the National Delegates Conference (NDC). So if those two organs say that the party has to re-open the process, we will have no choice but to do so," Sifuna stated in an interview with comedian Jalang'o.