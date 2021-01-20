The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials have announced a search for the party's presidential candidate in the next General Election.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna stated that the party will be placing an advertisement in the local dailies with details on how prospective candidates can file their applications.

The process will be conducted by the National Election Board (NEB).

The officials also announced that the party will renew efforts to have an ODM nominee take up the position of Nairobi Deputy Governor.

This is after Anne Kananu Mwenda took up the instruments of power as the acting Governor of Nairobi County.

State of the handshake

Mr Sifuna also stated that the party is not aware of a change in terms governing the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Media reports had indicated that the Jubilee party had issued the Orange party with new terms.

Sifuna was accompanied by party deputy leader Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), ODM chairperson John Mbadi (Suba South), Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Gladys Wanga (Homabay MP) and Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja).