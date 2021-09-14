RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

ODM party mourns death of their Nairobi leader

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mama was so passionate about the party & was active in party activities- ODM Party

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and the late Rose Onunga
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of Mama Rose Onunga, who passed away on Monday (September 13, 2021).

The late Mama Onunga was the Chairlady for the ODM Party in Embakasi East. The party eulogized the deceased as a staunch member of the ODM women league.

“We are saddened by the death of our Chairlady for Embakasi East Ms. Rose Onunga, yesterday. Mama was so passionate about the party & was active in party activities. She was a staunch member of the @OdmWomen League. As a party we pray for the family during this moment of sadness” reads a post from ODM Party.

The late Rose Onunga
twitter.com

In July, the ODM Party was again in mourning following the death of Jane Boto Bosire, wife to their National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.

At that particular time, the Party expressed their heartfelt condolences to Bosire and his family.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of Ma’am Jane Bosire, wife to our National Treasurer Hon. @TimothyMEBosire last night at a Nairobi Hospital. As a party, we join in the pain that out National Treasurer & family are going through now & pray to God to grant them fortitude” reads the ODM Party statement.

ODM Party Leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga eulogized Bosire’s wife with a message that reads;

“Mama Ida and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Hon. @TimothyMEBosire

following the passing of your dear wife Jane Bosire. As a family and as ODM we stand with you during this difficult time. You are in our prayers. We ask God the Almighty to grant you fortitude”.

