Police in Mutomo, Kitui County are on high alert after road workers contracted by Sinohydro Corporation reported a case of a visibly sick Chinese national in their construction camp.

According to the workers, the sickly person was brought into the camp on Sunday evening by fellow Chinese nationals who were kitted with protective gear.

The scene caused workers to suspect that the sickly patient was infected by the deadly Coronavirus.

Police alerted on 1 suspected case of Coronavirus at Sinohydro Chinese camp in Kitui AFP

Matters further escalated when the managers of the camp instructed workers to observe the patient but not to touch him.

"They have isolated only the one who is critically sick. The rest are roaming freely on the Kitui Mutomo road as they perform their normal duties," one worker told reporters.

Police who went to investigate the reports at the camp were denied access on Tuesday morning as the patient is said to be quarantined.

Medics denied entry to Sinohydro Mutomo camp

Kitui County Chief Officer for Health Richard Muthoka confirmed that his medical team was also denied entry to the camp.

"Our medical team wasn’t allowed to access the Chinese camp in Mutomo but we have taken the necessary measures to swiftly establish what is happening and ensure all people working and mingling with the foreigners are safe," Dr Muthoka stated.

The Ministry of Health has insisted that all suspected cases of the infection were confirmed to be negative.

CS Sicily Kariuki, however, assured Kenyans that the government had invested in testing equipment and a quarantine facility in case the infection is discovered.