Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo not to forget why he has been fronted by ODM leader Raila Odinga to serve as Chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

In his congratulatory message to Otiende and others from the Orange Party who will serve as member of the powerful committee, Kuria claimed that they have been appointed to deliver the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and have individuals that Baba (Raila) wants nominated as Chief Justice, chair of the Electoral Commission (IEBC) and Registrar of Political parties.

Others appointed alongside Otiende to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee from ODM include; Suna MP Junet Mohammed, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Moses Kuria reminded them that they should stick to their terms of reference as they begin their new roles in the committee.

“Congratulations Hon Otiende Amolo incoming Chair of the Justice & Legal Affairs Committee. Congratulations Hon Junet Mohammed, Hon Peter Kaluma and Hon Anthony Oluoch for making it to this vital committee. Now do not forget why Baba has appointed you to this vital committee- Deliver BBI, deliver a Baba friendly Chief Justice, deliver a Baba compliant IEBC and a Baba nominee for the Registrar of Political Parties. Stick to your Terms of Reference (ToRs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Tuliuzwa na tukakubali. Ilibidi,” said Moses Kuria.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has been making changes in both houses of parliament, replacing MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto with those allied to the President.

