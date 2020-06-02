More changes in Jubilee after Parliamentary Group meeting at State House

The Jubilee Party has made additional changes to its Parliamentary leadership following a meeting held at State House on Tuesday, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A statement from State House said that Jubilee resolved to replace Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mabarire with Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Richard Maoka Maore respectively.

“The Parliamentary Group meeting replaced Hon Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip with Hon Emmanuel Wangwe. Hon Cecily Mbarire was replaced by Hon Richard Maoka Maore as the Deputy Whip,” said the Statement.

During the meeting, President Uhuru appointed Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya as the Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group.

National Assembly Speaker Justin B. Muturi will continue serving in the same capacity as well as Moses Cheboi as Deputy Speaker.

Garissa Township MP Adan Duale will continue serving as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, with Hon Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi as his deputy.

The meeting was attended by among others; Deputy President William Ruto who is also the Jubilee Coalition's Deputy Party Leader, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and 212 Jubilee Members of Parliament.